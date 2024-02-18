CIBC Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$108.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$106.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$103.41.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$103.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$95.43. The firm has a market cap of C$35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5708955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$90.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,009.20. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

