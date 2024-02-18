CIBC Trims Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Target Price to C$21.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cormark decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.82%.
Insider Activity
In other Dye & Durham news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 25,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$378,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,139,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,800. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
