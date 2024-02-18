Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 24,912,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,208,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

