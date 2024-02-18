Citigroup Boosts TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $50.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.04.

Shares of TPG opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,079.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. TPG has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPG will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,798.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $89,216,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth about $55,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,069 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

