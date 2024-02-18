Citigroup Lowers GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $64.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.09.

Shares of GXO opened at $55.18 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,272,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in GXO Logistics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,876,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 270,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

