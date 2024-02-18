Citigroup (NYSE:C) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on C. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.03.

C stock opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

