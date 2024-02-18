Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Citizens & Northern Stock Down 0.5 %

CZNC stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $297.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 62.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.