Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.
CZNC stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $297.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 62.57%.
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
