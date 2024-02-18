Claret Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 5,713 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,335,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,479,000 after purchasing an additional 195,030 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AppLovin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,630,000 after purchasing an additional 144,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AppLovin by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,538,000 after purchasing an additional 424,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 2.3 %

APP traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.87. 6,179,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,332,520 shares of company stock worth $50,806,354 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on APP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

