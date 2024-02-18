Claret Asset Management Corp Makes New $223,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Humana by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after acquiring an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,332,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,516,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.92. 954,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,619. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $342.69 and a one year high of $541.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $422.64 and a 200 day moving average of $468.31.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

