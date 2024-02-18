CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Trading Up 4.1%

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24). Approximately 351,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 754,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.23).

CleanTech Lithium Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.93. The company has a market capitalization of £27.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.67.

About CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

