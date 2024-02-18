ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

CLRO opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ClearOne by 28.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearOne in the second quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ClearOne in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ClearOne in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

