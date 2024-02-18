Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $378.63 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $392.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,054.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $185,709.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $115,054.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,965 shares of company stock valued at $43,140,714. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

