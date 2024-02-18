Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $171.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.32. The stock has a market cap of $953.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.38 and a fifty-two week high of $172.91.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

