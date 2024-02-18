Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

