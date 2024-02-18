Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $21.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,217,000 after purchasing an additional 186,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 109,059 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

