Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

KO stock opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,808,056,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,523,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

