Coin98 One Day Volume Hits $41.90 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $235.66 million and approximately $41.90 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,999,892 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

