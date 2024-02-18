Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13, Briefing.com reports. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of COIN opened at $180.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $193.64.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $8,718,818.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $8,718,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,053,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock worth $185,594,063. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.