Columbia Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $9.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $583.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,043. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $597.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $512.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

