Columbia Asset Management Boosts Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in YETI were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,361,000 after purchasing an additional 180,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,886 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in YETI by 96.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,155,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in YETI by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,539,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,167,000 after acquiring an additional 479,285 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Shares of YETI traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,986,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,636. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

