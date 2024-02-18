Columbia Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 477.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,477 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.35. 3,899,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $368.72.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

