Columbia Asset Management Grows Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Unilever by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,484,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

