Columbia Asset Management Has $10.04 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VOO traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $459.03. 5,527,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,759. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.73. The firm has a market cap of $367.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $462.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

