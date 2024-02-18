Columbia Asset Management Has $337,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.9% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. 2,259,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.24%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

