Columbia Asset Management Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.
NYSE IBM traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,842,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.45 and a 200 day moving average of $155.27. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
