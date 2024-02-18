Columbia Asset Management Purchases 664 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.24. The company had a trading volume of 915,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,569. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $338.68. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

