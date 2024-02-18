Columbia Asset Management Sells 150 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 30.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Trading Down 1.3 %

Oracle stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.31. 8,936,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,482,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.34. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

