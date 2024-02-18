Columbia Asset Management Sells 2,274 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Columbia Asset Management decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,034 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,429,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,701,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.