Columbia Asset Management Sells 7,188 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Columbia Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,975,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,706,720. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

