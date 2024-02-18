Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,742 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $41.24. 22,578,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,669,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

