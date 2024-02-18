Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $480.20 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Compound has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $480.20 million and $25.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $59.45 or 0.00114807 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00035018 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019928 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006725 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,077,707 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,077,705.00411167 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 59.38242786 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $27,596,458.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

