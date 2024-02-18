Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Purchased by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Compugen worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGEN. StockNews.com upgraded Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 516,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,293. Compugen Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

