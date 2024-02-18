Conflux (CFX) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $866.91 million and approximately $29.47 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,858.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.21 or 0.00519126 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00136183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00050852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00235059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00149721 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,971,774,802 coins and its circulating supply is 3,746,787,685 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,971,595,324.46 with 3,746,595,308.74 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.23288955 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $32,077,443.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

