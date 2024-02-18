Contrasting Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. 44.1% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -26.24% -28.42% -17.43% Electrovaya 1.79% 12.44% 2.40%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $16.06 million 0.31 -$5.58 million N/A N/A Electrovaya $44.06 million 3.13 -$1.48 million $0.02 204.10

This table compares Polar Power and Electrovaya’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Electrovaya has higher revenue and earnings than Polar Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Polar Power and Electrovaya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Electrovaya 0 0 2 0 3.00

Electrovaya has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 218.63%. Given Electrovaya’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Polar Power.

Summary

Electrovaya beats Polar Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polar Power

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats. It serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. In addition, the company sells its products through a direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

About Electrovaya

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.