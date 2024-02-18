Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.73

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.73 and traded as low as C$12.92. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$13.15, with a volume of 10,023 shares traded.

Corby Spirit and Wine Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$319.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.72.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

Further Reading

