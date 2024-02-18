Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 0.4 %

Corning stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

