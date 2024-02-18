Corning (NYSE:GLW) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

GLW has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded Corning from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.88.

Get Corning alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLW opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Corning has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.