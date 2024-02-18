Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of CRSR opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 451.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 23,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

