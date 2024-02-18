Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRSR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 2.8 %

CRSR opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.48 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 23,240.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

