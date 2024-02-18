Creditcoin (CTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.60 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $170.46 million and approximately $13.60 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

