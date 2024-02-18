CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 458.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,356 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 139.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CRH by 59.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CRH by 146.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $77.96.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.