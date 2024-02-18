Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.36. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $141.04.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

