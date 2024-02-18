Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $108.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $141.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

