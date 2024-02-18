Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221,509 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Crown Castle worth $26,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 72.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.6% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 390,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

CCI opened at $108.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $141.04.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

