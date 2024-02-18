CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $0.50 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00047786 USD and is down -4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

