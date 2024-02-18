CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded by Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

CBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.15.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $472,719.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,593 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,765 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,465,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

