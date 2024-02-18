D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $148.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

