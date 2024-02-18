D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,008,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.8 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $141.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

