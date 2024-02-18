D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 94.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $141.27 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

