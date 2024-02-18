Dalal Street LLC Purchases 193,096 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Dalal Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,096 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Energy comprises 24.5% of Dalal Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dalal Street LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $41,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 148,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $1,176,732. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

CEIX traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $78.96. 500,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $95.70. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.82.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.